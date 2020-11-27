Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices to Register Substantial Expansion by 2026|Roche, Lifescan, Abbott

The global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market, such as , Roche, Lifescan, Abbott, Terumo, Ascensia (Bayer), … They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market by Product: , :, Strips, Glucose Meter, Lancet ,

Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market by Application: :, Public Hospital, Private Hospital, Clinics, Pharmacy Shops

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices

1.2 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Strips

1.2.3 Glucose Meter

1.2.4 Lancet

1.3 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Public Hospital

1.3.3 Private Hospital

1.3.4 Clinics

1.3.5 Pharmacy Shops

1.4 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Business

6.1 Roche

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Roche Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Roche Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Roche Products Offered

6.1.5 Roche Recent Development

6.2 Lifescan

6.2.1 Lifescan Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Lifescan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Lifescan Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Lifescan Products Offered

6.2.5 Lifescan Recent Development

6.3 Abbott

6.3.1 Abbott Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Abbott Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Abbott Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Abbott Products Offered

6.3.5 Abbott Recent Development

6.4 Terumo

6.4.1 Terumo Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Terumo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Terumo Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Terumo Products Offered

6.4.5 Terumo Recent Development

6.5 Ascensia (Bayer)

6.5.1 Ascensia (Bayer) Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Ascensia (Bayer) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Ascensia (Bayer) Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Ascensia (Bayer) Products Offered

6.5.5 Ascensia (Bayer) Recent Development 7 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices

7.4 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Distributors List

8.3 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

