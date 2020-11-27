mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Size – Industry Growth Report, 2026|Moderna Therapeutics, CureVac, Translate Bio

The global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market, such as , Moderna Therapeutics, CureVac, Translate Bio, BioNTech, Sangamo Therapeutics, Argos Therapeutics, In-Cell-Art, eTheRNA, Ethris, Tiba Biotechnology They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market by Product: , :, Standardization Of Cancer Treatment MRNA Vaccine, Individualized Cancer Treatment MRNA Vaccine, Infectious Disease Treatment MRNA Vaccine, Infection Prevention MRNA Vaccine ,

Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market by Application: :, Infectious Disease, Cancer, Other

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics

1.2 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Standardization Of Cancer Treatment MRNA Vaccine

1.2.3 Individualized Cancer Treatment MRNA Vaccine

1.2.4 Infectious Disease Treatment MRNA Vaccine

1.2.5 Infection Prevention MRNA Vaccine

1.3 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Segment by Application

1.3.1 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Infectious Disease

1.3.3 Cancer

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Business

6.1 Moderna Therapeutics

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Moderna Therapeutics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Moderna Therapeutics mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Moderna Therapeutics Products Offered

6.1.5 Moderna Therapeutics Recent Development

6.2 CureVac

6.2.1 CureVac mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 CureVac Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 CureVac mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 CureVac Products Offered

6.2.5 CureVac Recent Development

6.3 Translate Bio

6.3.1 Translate Bio mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Translate Bio Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Translate Bio mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Translate Bio Products Offered

6.3.5 Translate Bio Recent Development

6.4 BioNTech

6.4.1 BioNTech mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 BioNTech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 BioNTech mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 BioNTech Products Offered

6.4.5 BioNTech Recent Development

6.5 Sangamo Therapeutics

6.5.1 Sangamo Therapeutics mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Sangamo Therapeutics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Sangamo Therapeutics mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Sangamo Therapeutics Products Offered

6.5.5 Sangamo Therapeutics Recent Development

6.6 Argos Therapeutics

6.6.1 Argos Therapeutics mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Argos Therapeutics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Argos Therapeutics mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Argos Therapeutics Products Offered

6.6.5 Argos Therapeutics Recent Development

6.7 In-Cell-Art

6.6.1 In-Cell-Art mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 In-Cell-Art Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 In-Cell-Art mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 In-Cell-Art Products Offered

6.7.5 In-Cell-Art Recent Development

6.8 eTheRNA

6.8.1 eTheRNA mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 eTheRNA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 eTheRNA mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 eTheRNA Products Offered

6.8.5 eTheRNA Recent Development

6.9 Ethris

6.9.1 Ethris mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Ethris Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Ethris mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Ethris Products Offered

6.9.5 Ethris Recent Development

6.10 Tiba Biotechnology

6.10.1 Tiba Biotechnology mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Tiba Biotechnology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Tiba Biotechnology mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Tiba Biotechnology Products Offered

6.10.5 Tiba Biotechnology Recent Development 7 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics

7.4 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Distributors List

8.3 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

