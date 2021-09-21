Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market 2021 High Growth Forecast due to Rising Demand and Future Trends

The Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market report combines comprehensive analysis of overseas markets with new insights into the target industry. Market size, driving forces and vulnerabilities, major players, segment overview and geographical perspective are among the variables addressed in the study. It also contains data on the business environment, value / volume results, marketing tactics and expert knowledge. The research also examines the importance of fields and evidence for prediction, as well as their various aspects. The report also includes company profiles, specifications, product photos, capacity, price, costs, revenue, growth and contact information for global key industry players in the global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip market.

In addition, the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip market research report focuses on primary as well as secondary approaches, well-established research methods and facilities. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip research report examines key drivers and opportunities in the market, along with market constraints and key competitors, company profiles and overall strategies to gain a foothold in local and global markets.

Top Key Players Profiled in this report are:

Qualcomm

Analog Devices

Inc

Rockchip

MediaTek

Alphabet Inc

STMicroelectronics

Bitmain Technologies Ltd.

Adapteva

Inc

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Applied Materials

Inc.

Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.

Intel Corporation

Broadcom Limited

Krtkl Inc.

Horizon Robotics

Inc.

Groq

Cambricon Technologies Corporation Limited

Knuedge

Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Graphcore Ltd.

Micron Technology

Inc.

SK Hynix

Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

NEC Corporation

Microsemi Corporation

Mythic

Inc. The report is an assortment of direct information, subjective and quantitative assessment by industry specialists, contributions from industry examiners and Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip industry members over the worth chain. The report offers a top to bottom investigation of parent market patterns, macroeconomic measures, and control components. Besides, the report likewise overviews the subjective effect of unmistakable market factors on Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip market sections and geologies. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market Segmentation: Based on Type

System-on-Chip (SoC)

System-in-Package (SIP)

Multi-chip Module

Others Based on Application

Smartphone

Tablet

Speaker

Wearable