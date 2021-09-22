Global Online Video Platform Market to be driven by rising adoption of online video streaming over conventional platforms in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Online Video Platform Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global online video platform market, assessing the market based on its segments like model type, application, product type, and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 708.8 million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 13.25%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1,495.4 million

The market for online video platform has seen substantial growth due to factors such as rising increasing internet penetration, along with the escalating sales of smartphones, laptops, tablets, personal computers (PCs), and smart televisions (TVs). Also, increased knowledge across different industries offers an enormous market opportunity for key players in the online video platform market. The growing adoption of online video streaming over traditional channels is resulting in increased spending on online advertising around the world, which is aiding the industry’s global growth. The industry’s growth is also being fueled by the growing adoption of cloud technology. The use of an online video network is a cost-effective method of delivering video content to the target audience in a seamless manner. Furthermore, consumers’ and preference for online video streaming is providing enough opportunities for brand owners to invest in video initiatives as well as B2C and B2B engagement strategies. Furthermore, a growing number of e-commerce businesses are using social media sites like Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to promote their goods. In the forecast era, these factors are expected to fuel the growth of the online video platform industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Online video channels have become one of the most common forms of advertising around the world as a result of the proliferation of digital marketing services. Individuals use online video sites to view and upload pre-recorded videos, as well as to stream live videos at any given time. Furthermore, they are commonly used by brands to establish a market presence as well as to provide interactive information. Users can sign in, upload, monetize their videos, and access video analytical tools, which include interaction analytics such as places, impressions, unique views, total video views, and video watch time, through online video platforms’ content management systems (CMS).

Based on the model type, the industry is divided into:

UGC Model

DIY Model

SaaS Model

Based on application, the industry is divided into:

Media and Entertainment Industry

Enterprises

Based on the product type, the industry is divided into:

Software

Services

The regional markets for Online Video Platform include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Geographically, North America had the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to continue to do so during the projected period. Broadband network and mobile technology advancements are gaining traction in the area, resulting in an increase in the number of digital video viewers, particularly in the United States. Furthermore, the increasing demand for smartphones, as well as technological advances, are expected to propel the industry forward. During the forecast era, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The growing number of internet subscribers and social media users, as well as the increasing adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, laptops, personal computers, and tablets, are driving regional market growth. In 2020, the business segment is expected to dominate the market based on application. The services segment is estimated to have the largest market share in the global online video platform industry, based on product type. Online video networks have a dependable and flexible method of broadcasting live and on-demand content, propelling the industry forward.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market Dalet Digital Media Systems USA Inc., MediaMelon, Inc., Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM), Kaltura Inc., Panopto, Brightcove Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

