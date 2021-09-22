Global Roofing Market to be Driven by the Growing Construction Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Roofing Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global roofing market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 100 Billion

The growth of the roofing market is fuelled by the construction industry, rapid urbanisation, and technological advancements. Moreover, technological advancements, such as green roofing, environmentally sustainable roofing materials, and roof inspection drones, have increased the demand for roofing products. Furthermore, the demand for bituminous roofing is growing as the number of non-residential projects in emerging economies, such as hotels, schools, hospitals, and industrial buildings, are increasing. Because of the introduction of modern roofing technologies, energy-efficient roofing systems are now available on the market, which is expected to be a major factor that will drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A roof is a building’s top covering, including all materials and constructions needed to support it on the building’s walls or uprights, providing protection from rain, snow, sunlight, temperature extremes, and wind.

By type, the market is divided into:

Asphalt Shingles

Metal

Tiles

Wood Shingles

Green Roofs

Others

On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into:

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

The market’s major players are concentrating on developing effective roofing systems that will provide long-term efficiency even in the most extreme weather conditions. During the forecast period, this factor will present lucrative opportunities for market growth. Atlas Roofing Corporation, for example, offers the ThermalStar GX Series. It is based on cutting-edge technology, including the new R5 per inch products, and offers a superior alternative to a variety of wall applications. Similarly, Johns Manville offers GlasKap CR G. It is a reflective granulated cap sheet that is used as a cap or flashing sheet in built-up roofing systems. Surfaced with white reflective minerals, CR G membranes can be installed using standard granulated cap sheet installation methods. Such developments are expected to aid the roofing market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Carlisle Companies, Owens Corning, BMI Group, Saint Gobain, Wienerberger AG, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., Duro-Last Inc., Atlas Roofing Corporation, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

