Fluorochemicals Market Research Report 2021 Growing Demand, Business Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast Outlook 2027

Fluorochemicals market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the fluorochemicals market to account to USD 30.92 billion growing at a CAGR of 5.18% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Growing applications of fluorochemicals in a variety of industries has been directly impacting the growth of fluorochemicals market.

The major players covered in the fluorochemicals market report are DuPont, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., Solvay, AGC Inc., Arkema, The Chemours Company, Honeywell International Inc., Dongyue Group, Pelchem SOC Ltd, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., 3M, Halocarbon Products Corporation, Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V., Precision Polymer Engineering/IDEX, James Walker, Polycomp Bv, TRP Polymer Solutions Ltd, Hubei Everflon Polymer, Shanghai 3F New Materials Company Ltd among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Fluorochemicals Market, By Product (Fluoropolymers, Specialty, Fluorocarbons, Fluoroelastomers, Inorganics and Others), End Use (Aluminium Production, Home & Industrial Appliances, Refrigeration, Pharmaceuticals, Electrical & Electronics and Others), Application (Surfactants, Propellants, Aluminium Production, Refrigerant, Automobile, Agrochemicals and Others)

