Global Polyurethane Foam Market 2020 – Size, Shares, Industry Top Segments, Regional Analysis and Forecast To 2027

Reportspedia.Com added a report on ‘Global Polyurethane Foam Market, 2020-2027′ to its data warehouse of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with predominant and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are upsetting the progress of the market are also specified in the report.
Key Players:
Icynene-Lapolla
The Woodbridge Group
CertainTeed
LANXESS
Sekisui Chemical
Tosoh Corporation
Fxi-Foamex Innovations
BASF
Future Foam
Compagnie DE Saint-Gobain
Huntsman
Nitto Denko
INOAC
Trelleborg
Recticel
The Vita Group
Wanhua Chemical
Hengfeng Polyurethane
SINOMAX
Shangdong Ludun
Foamcraft
Foampartner Group
UFP Technologies
Covestro AG
DowDuPont
The Polyurethane Foam Market Segmentation:
The Polyurethane Foam Market Segmentation By Types:
Flexible
Rigid
Spray
The Polyurethane Foam Market Segmentation By Applications:
Building & Construction
Bedding & Furniture
Automotive
Electronics
Packaging
Footwear
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
- Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Poland, Russia)
- South Asia (India, ASEAN, Rest of South Asia)
- East Asia (China , Japan, South Korea)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
