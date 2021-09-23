GCC Food Packaging Market 2021: Industry Analysis, Price Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026 – Syndicated Analytics

Food packaging refers to covering for food that preserves it without affecting the quality or taste. It prevents the food products from tampering and spillage and protects the contents from toxins and moisture.

Food packaging has gained traction as a means of information transmission, including the expiry date, price, nutritional content, origin of the packaged products, etc. It acts as a marketing medium for sellers to attract more consumers.

Note: Our analysts are continuously monitoring the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. This insightful information is included in the report to improve the efficiency, resilience and overall performance of businesses.

Report Metrics

Historical Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2025

GCC Food Packaging Industry Trends and Drivers:

The expanding food retail sector and shifting consumer dietary preferences represent some of the primary factors driving the GCC food packaging market. Additionally, the increasing working population, inflating disposable incomes, and hectic consumer lifestyles have led to the escalating consumption of ready-to-eat and fast food products. Owing to this, various manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) operations to create anti-microbial packaging materials and improve the product shelf-life. They are also introducing lightweight solutions to minimize transportation costs and related emissions. Besides this, with the elevating environmental concerns, numerous key players are adopting eco-friendly food packaging that is made using materials that are biodegradable or can be recycled, renewed, and reused. This, in turn, is further anticipated to bolster the GCC food packaging market over the forecasted period.

GCC Food Packaging Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented in on the basis of type, end use and region.

Type

End use

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape:

The report also provides insights on the competitive landscape of the GCC food packaging industry with the leading players profiled in the report.

