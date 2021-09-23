“ (India, Maharashtra, Pune)”Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mass Transfer (Distillation) in Global, including the following market information:, Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions), Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global Mass Transfer (Distillation) market was valued at 1043 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1351.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period., Research has surveyed the Mass Transfer (Distillation) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:, Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions), Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Column Internals, Random Packing, Structured Packing, Trays

China Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions), China Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Petroleum Industry, Petrochemical Industry, Fine Chemical Industry, Other

Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions), Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%), North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Rest of Europe, Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa,

Competitor Analysis, The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:, Total Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions), Total Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:, Sulzer, Koch-Glitsch, Raschig, VFF, RVT Process Equipment, Beiyang National Distillation Technology, Nantong Sutong Separation Technology, Boneng, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Haiyan New Century, Wuhang Kai Tong, Zehua Chemical Engineering, Montz, HAT International, Lantec Products, Jiangxi Xintao Technology, Suzhou Kedi Petrochemical Engineering, Kevin Enterprises, GTC Technology US, Tianjin Univtech,

