Agricultural Biologicals Market Report 2021 Market Size by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Forecast by 2027

Agricultural biologicals market is expected to reach USD 19.3 billion by 2027. Increasing advancements in the microbial research which will act as a driving factor for the agricultural biologicals market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Key Players Profiled In the Report Includes: BASF SE, Isagro S.p.a., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Bayer AG, UPL, Marrone Bio Innovations., Evogene Ltd., Vegalab S.A., LALLEMAND Inc., Valent BioSciences LLC, Biolchim SPA, Bienvenido., VALAGRO S.P.A, Koppert Biological Systems India Pvt Ltd, Symborg., Andermatt Biocontrol AG, SEIPASA, S.A., Verdesian Life Sciences., Biobest Group NV, among other domestic and global players.

Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Scope and Market Size:

By Product Type (Microbials, Macrobials, Semiochemicals, Natural Products), Mode of Application (Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment), Crop Type (Macroindicators, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Crop Types), Function (Crop Protection, Crop Enhancement)

Global Agricultural Biologicals Market: Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 2021-2027

2 Global Growth Trends 2021-2027

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Analysis by Regions

5 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Analysis by Type

6 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Analysis by Applications

7 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Analysis by End-User

8 Key Companies Profiled

9 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Manufacturers Cost Analysis

10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

11 Market Dynamics

12 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Forecasts 2021-2027

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

