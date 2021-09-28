Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Production Cost Analysis 2021, Plant Cost, Price Trends, Raw Materials Costs, Profit Margins, Product Pricing, Land and Construction Costs 2026 | Syndicated Analytics

Hexamethylene diisocyanate (HDI) refers to an organic compound with the chemical formula C8H12N2O2. It is a colorless liquid with a strong odor. Hexamethylene diisocyanate is produced by the phosgenation of hexamethylene diamine. It finds wide applications as an allergen, a hapten, in paints and coatings, in the production of nylon, etc.

The escalating product demand as a hardener in airplane and automobile paints represents one of the primary factors driving the hexamethylene diisocyanate market. It is also used in enamel coatings that are resistant to degradation by ultraviolet light and abrasion, which is further catalyzing the global market.

Additionally, hexamethylene diisocyanate is extensively used as a polymerizing agent in polyurethane spray paint, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the increasing product usage in medical adsorbents, dental materials, contact lenses, etc., will continue to cater to the hexamethylene diisocyanate market over the forecasted period.

The report providing in-depth, comprehensive techno-economic analysis, including:

Market Trends

Major Regions

Key Manufacturers

Price Trends

Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

Raw Material Costs

Utility Costs

Labor Costs

Packaging Costs

Transportation Costs

Land and Construction Costs

Machinery Costs

Profit Margins

Product Pricing

