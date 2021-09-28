Isosorbide Production Cost Analysis 2021, Plant Cost, Price Trends, Raw Materials Costs, Profit Margins, Product Pricing, Land and Construction Costs 2026 | Syndicated Analytics

Isosorbide (C6H10O4), also known as D-Isosorbide Dinitrate, represents a bio-product that is obtained from starch. Some of the common derivatives of isosorbide include isosorbide dinitrate and isosorbide mononitrate that are widely used across numerous end-use industries.

In the healthcare sector, isosorbide dinitrate is utilized as a vasodilator agent for treating angina pectoris. On the other hand, isosorbide mononitrate is adopted as an anti-anginal agent for relaxing smooth muscles of both arteries and veins.

Rising consumer preferences towards greener alternatives of fossil fuel-based derivatives are primarily augmenting the demand for isosorbides owing to their biodegradable properties. Moreover, the launch of numerous government initiatives to promote the adoption of isosorbide-derived bioplastics across various end-users, such as automotive, food and beverages, electronics, etc., is also driving the market growth.

In line with this, the growing adoption of isosorbide-derived epoxy resins in drug delivery systems and biomedical devices is further catalyzing the global market for isosorbides. Over the forecasted period, the increasing penetration of various high-end innovations and waste reduction strategies to minimize waste generation during isosorbide production is expected to catalyze the market growth.

The report providing in-depth, comprehensive techno-economic analysis, including:

Market Trends

Major Regions

Key Manufacturers

Price Trends

Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

Raw Material Costs

Utility Costs

Labor Costs

Packaging Costs

Transportation Costs

Land and Construction Costs

Machinery Costs

Profit Margins

Product Pricing

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

