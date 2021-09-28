MDI Production Cost Analysis 2021, Plant Cost, Price Trends, Raw Materials Costs, Profit Margins, Product Pricing, Land and Construction Costs 2026 | Syndicated Analytics

Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) refers to an aromatic diisocyanate that is primarily used in the manufacturing of polyurethane. It is produced by the condensation of formaldehyde and aniline, forming diphenylmethane diamine, which is then treated with phosgene.

MDI is a solid chemical at room temperature but is utilized in molten form for most uses. It is widely employed as an intermediary in the manufacturing of urethane-based materials, including polyurethane rigid foam, and as an insulating and cushioning material in packaging, transportation, construction, appliances, etc.

The escalating demand for MDI in the production of polyurethane represents one of the primary factors driving the global market. Polyurethane is extensively utilized in hard and rigid foams, fibers such as PUL and spandex, electrical potting compounds, etc.

Furthermore, MDI also finds wide applications in industrial strength adhesives, binders, elastomers, sealants, surface coatings, etc., which is also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the increasing usage of MDI to make particle boards in the construction sector will continue to propel the market growth over the forecasted period.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

