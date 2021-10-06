Tuna Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Price, Outlook, and Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tuna Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global tuna market reached a value of US$ 39.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 47.7 Billion by 2026. Tuna refers to a saltwater fish, a member of the mackerel fish family. It can be eaten fresh, frozen, and canned. Tuna acts as a rich source of vital nutrients, including niacin, potassium, omega-3 fatty acids, iron, magnesium, vitamins A and B12, etc. It aids in improving immunity, lowering blood pressure, strengthening bones, assisting in circulation and weight loss, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tuna-market/requestsample

Global Tuna Market Trends:

The elevating levels of globalization and the growing trend of exploring international cuisines are some of the primary factors driving the global tuna market. Besides this, the rising availability of numerous tuna fish varieties, such as skipjack, yellowfin, bigeye, etc., is further bolstering the product demand. Moreover, the increasing health consciousness and growing awareness regarding numerous benefits of tuna consumption among consumers are also catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the escalating popularity of canned and frozen tuna on account of their prolonged shelf life and easy storage, will continue to fuel the global tuna market over the forecasted period.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tuna-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Canned

Frozen

Fresh

Breakup by Species:

Skipjack

Yellowfin

Albacore

Bigeye

Bluefin

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, along with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the industry.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Also Read:

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/