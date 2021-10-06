Packaging Machinery Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Price, Outlook, and Report

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Packaging Machinery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, estimates that the global packaging machinery market reached a value of US$ 49.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global packaging machinery market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years (2021-2026). Packaging machinery refers to the devices that are used for packing a wide range of products and components. These devices play a significant role in facilitating the packaging of products in containers of various sizes, from small sachets to big cartons, providing temper resistance, ensuring the safety of the products, etc. Different types of packaging machines are used for sorting, counting, and accumulating several items. These days, advanced packaging machines perform numerous functions, including fabrication, sealing, filling, cleaning, labeling, combining, palletizing, overwrapping, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Packaging Machinery Market Trends:

The growing product utilization across various industries for extending the shelf-life of the contents and protecting them against external elements, such as biological contamination, physical damage, degradation, counterfeiting, etc., is primarily driving the packaging machinery market. Furthermore, these devices are also being employed to enhance the appearance of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), such as over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, processed food and beverages, cosmetics, etc., which is also augmenting the market growth. In addition to this, the shifting consumer preferences towards flexible, easy-to-carry, and lightweight packages are further catalyzing the product demand. Moreover, the changing lifestyles and hectic schedules of individuals are also acting as growth-inducing factors by increasing the need for convenient packaging solutions. Besides this, several leading packaging machinery firms are engaging in M&A activities to expand and improve the efficiency of their existing production facilities. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the packaging machinery market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Bsarry-Wehmiller Companies

GEA Group

Illinois Tool Works

Krones

Robert Bosch GmbH

Adelphi Packaging Machinery

Aetna Group

B&H Labelling Systems

Bosch Packaging Machinery

Bradman Lake Group

CKD Group

Coesia SpA

Fuji Machinery Company

Harland Machine Systems Ltd.

Breakup by End-Use:

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceutical and Personal Care

Chemicals

Others

Breakup by Machine Type:

Filling Machines

FFS (Form, Fill and Seal) Machines

Cartoning Machines

Palletizing Machines

Labeling Machines

Wrapping Machines

Cleaning & Sterilizing Machines

Others

Breakup by Technology:

General Packaging

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Vacuum Packaging

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

