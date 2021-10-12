Smart Bathroom Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Price, Outlook, and Report

Smart bathrooms are automated plumbing systems that can be controlled remotely via smartphones. They comprise various environment-friendly solutions and advanced technological hardware, such as sensor-enabled soap dispensers, touchless faucets, hand dryers, automatic cistern systems, etc. Smart bathrooms provide centralized control of numerous functions, including air conditioning and heating, digital faucets, automatic toilets, automated doors, lighting, soaking tubs, etc. These bathrooms provide several advantages, such as convenience, control, cost savings, increased energy efficiency, etc., as well as a flexible environment for geriatric and disabled users.
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Bathroom Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global smart bathroom market reached a value of US$ 4.46 in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Smart Bathroom Market Trends:
The shifting perception of consumers towards bathrooms as decompressing zones, beyond their usual functionality, is transforming conventional bathroom spaces and driving the smart bathroom market. Besides this, the rising number of infrastructural development projects and home remodeling activities is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the elevating levels of urbanization and inflating disposable incomes of consumers are further augmenting the global market. Additionally, the escalating adoption of IoT to integrate appliances and devices, especially in the tourism and hospitality sector, coupled with the increasing need to convert traditional homes into smart homes, is also bolstering the product demand. In the coming years, the growing awareness towards maintaining proper hygiene and the need to conserve energy is anticipated to catalyze the smart bathroom market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Duravit
- Jaquar
- Kohler
- LIXIL Group
- TOTO
- American Standard Brands
- Bradley Corporation
- Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
- Cleveland Faucet Group
- Delta Faucet Company
- Grohe
- Jacuzzi
- Novellini
- Pfister
- Roca Saniatrio
- Sloan Valve
Breakup by Product:
- Touchless Faucets
- Smart Toilets
- Touchless Soap Dispenser
- Touchless Cisterns
- Hand Dryers
- Smart Windows
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Offline
- Online
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Non-Residential
- Residential
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
