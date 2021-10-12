Hand Sanitizer Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Price, Outlook, and Report

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Hand Sanitizer Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global hand sanitizer market size reached around US$ 4.20 Billion in 2020. However, the market is projected to decline once the surge in demand stabilizes over the 2021-2026, reaching a value of US$ 3.50 Billion by 2026.

A hand sanitizer, or a hand rub, refers to an antiseptic solution that is applied to the hands to remove disease-causing pathogens from the skin. It is widely available in gel, foam, and liquid-based variants. Hand sanitizers are primarily made of ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol, water, emollients, polyacrylates, artificial and natural colors, fragrances, etc. They are widely utilized as a convenient alternative to soap and water as they require less time when compared to washing hands, reduce bacterial growth, are cost-effective, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hand-sanitizer-market/requestsample

Global Hand Sanitizer Market Trends:

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is primarily driving the exponential growth of the global hand sanitizer market. Apart from this, the elevating levels of consumer concern towards maintaining proper hand hygiene, along with the increasing number of awareness programs to promote the use of hand sanitizers, are further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative product variants with natural and organic ingredients that are non-allergenic and non-toxic in nature, which is also propelling the product demand. Besides this, the rising product availability via online and offline retail channels and the long-lasting behavioral effects of the COVID-19 pandemic among consumers are anticipated to fuel the global hand sanitizer market over the forecasted period.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hand-sanitizer-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Procter and Gamble Company

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

The Himalaya Drug Company

Kutol Products Company, Inc.

3M Company

Unilever NV/PLC

Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc.

Gojo Industry Inc.

Chattem Inc

Breakup by Product Form:

Gel

Foam

Liquid

Spray

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Alcohol-Based

Non-Alcohol Based

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Pharmacy Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Restaurants

Schools

Hospitals

Household Purposes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Other Market Research Reports by IMARC Group (2021-2026):

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/