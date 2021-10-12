Animal Health Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Price, Outlook, and Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Animal Health Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global animal health market reached a value of US$ 48.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

Animal health includes an integration of numerous facilities for monitoring and providing adequate animal care to avoid disease outbreaks. Regular animal health supervision is necessary to maintain animal well-being as healthy livestock ensures a safe food supply and stable consumer prices. Efficient control and prevention are significant in reducing the risk of spreading zoonotic diseases among humans and other animals, which is escalating the demand for animal health management solutions.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of zoonotic ailments, along with the expanding veterinary pharmaceutical industry is primarily driving the global animal health market. Furthermore, the escalating incorporation of IoT with animal health monitoring solutions, along with the increasing penetration of mobile sensors and wearables for monitoring animal behavior and health, is also propelling the market growth. Additionally, several government bodies are undertaking numerous initiatives and implementing animal vaccination programs to optimize the veterinary healthcare sector, which are expected to propel the global animal health market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Bayer

Elanco

Merck

Merial

Zoetis Inc.

Biogenesis Bago

Boehringer Ingelheim

Ceva Sante Animale

Heska

Neogen

Novartis

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vetoquinol

Virbac

Breakup by Animal Type:

Commercial Animals

Companion Animals

Breakup by Product Type:

Pharmaceuticals

Biologicals

Medicinal Feed Additives

Diagnostics

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

