Sports Nutrition Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Price, Outlook, and Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sports Nutrition Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global sports nutrition market size reached US$ 44.8 Billion in 2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.07% during 2021-2026. Sports nutrition represents the practice of maintaining a healthy diet by consuming nutrient-rich food products. They include sports drinks, protein powder, nutrition supplements, energy bars, etc. Athletes and active adults utilize these products with a particular plan to accomplish numerous fitness goals, including gaining lean mass or improving body composition. Nutritional products assist in enhancing athlete performance and help in reducing the effects of fatigue, injury, delayed recovery, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Sports Nutrition Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases and growing awareness towards the benefits of a healthy and nutritious diet among consumers are primarily driving the sports nutrition market across the world. In addition to this, a significant rise in the number of recreational users, athletes, professional bodybuilders, etc., is also catalyzing the product demand. Apart from this, the growing number of fitness centers and health clubs are encouraging the sales of sports nutrition products, which is further augmenting the market growth. Additionally, escalating utilization of natural and plant-based ingredients and the introduction of vegan alternatives in the product range will continue to propel the global sports nutrition market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

The Coca-Cola Company

Abbott Nutrition Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Glanbia Plc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Post Holdings Inc.

GNC Holdings

Clif Bar & Company

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Atlantic Multipower UK Limited

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Olimp Laboratories

Ultimate Nutrition Inc.

PowerBar Europe GmbH

Breakup by Product Type:

Sports Food

Sports Drinks

Sports Supplements

Breakup by Raw Material:

Animal Derived

Plant-Based

Mixed

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Drug and Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

