Smoothies Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Price, Outlook, and Report

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smoothies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global smoothies market reached a value of around US$ 14 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2026. A smoothie refers to a thick beverage prepared by blending an assortment of fruits, vegetables, and various other ingredients, such as milk, yogurt, ice-cubes, seeds, sweeteners, nutritional and herbal supplements, etc. It is an excellent source of vitamins and fibers and can be easily made and stored for immediate or later consumption. As a result, smoothies are widely consumed as meal replacements or side beverages along with the main course.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Smoothies Market Trends:

The rising popularity of green smoothies, including kale, lettuce, spinach, etc., to boost the immune system, improve digestion, reduce unhealthy food cravings, etc., is currently driving the smoothies market. Besides this, the escalating need for on-the-go-meal options among working individuals with hectic lifestyles is further augmenting the global market for smoothies. Moreover, the growing consumer health consciousness towards the risk of numerous chronic diseases, including CVDs, obesity, arthritis, diabetes, epilepsy, etc., is also bolstering the product demand. In line with this, the shifting preferences from carbohydrate-laden food products towards healthier protein-rich snacks and meals are encouraging the consumption of functional foods and beverages. This is further expected to drive the global smoothies market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Smoothie King

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies

Suja Juice

Innocent Drinks

Bolthouse Farms

Jamba Juice Company

Ella’s Kitchen Ltd.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc

Tropical Smoothie Café

Breakup by Product:

Dairy-Based

Fruit-Based

Breakup by Consumption Pattern:

Out of Home

At Home

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Restaurants and Smoothie Bars

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

Breakup by Packaging Material:

Plastic

Paper

Glass

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

