ATM Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Price, Outlook, and Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ATM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global ATM market size reached US$ 21.00 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market value is expected to reach US$ 29.29 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.70% during 2021-2026. An automated teller machine (ATM) refers to an electronic banking machine that allows consumers to perform basic transactions using credit or debit cards. It is a specialized computer that manages money and performs numerous functions, including cash withdrawal, cash deposit, fund transfer, etc. An ATM generally consists of a card reader, keypad, cash dispenser, printer, display screen, etc. Unlike traditional bank tellers, ATMs serve as convenient, quick, and self-serving alternatives for smoother financial transactions.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global ATM Trends:

The elevating levels of digitalization in the BFSI sector are among the primary factors driving the ATM market. In line with this, ATMs are gaining popularity across the globe due to several key features, such as 24×7 cash availability, provisions for fund transfer, facilities for bill payments, etc., which is further propelling the market growth. Moreover, the rising incorporation of various security mechanisms, including biometric authentication and One Time Password (OTP) services, to ensure improved protection from fraudulent transactions is also bolstering the product demand. In addition to this, the introduction of Talking ATMs for individuals with special needs is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the expanding tourism industry, where these machines are used by international tourists for quick and convenient currency exchange through Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) is expected to propel the ATM market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Diebold Inc.

Wincor Nixdorf AG

NCR Corporation

Triton Systems of Delaware

Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions

GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd.

OKI Electric Industry co. Ltd.

Nautilus Hyosung Corporation

HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co KG

Fujitsu Ltd.

Euronet Worldwide

Brink’s Company

Breakup by Application:

Withdrawals

Transfers

Deposits

Breakup by Solution:

Deployment Solutions

Onsite ATMs Offsite ATMs Work Site ATMs Mobile ATMs



Managed Services

Breakup by Screen Size:

15″ and Below

Above 15″

Breakup by Type:

Conventional/Bank ATMs

Brown Label ATMs

White Label ATMs

Smart ATMs

Cash Dispensers

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

