Halal Food Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Price, Outlook, and Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Halal Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global halal food market reached a value of US$ 1.9 Trillion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2021-2026. Halal food products refer to food items and beverages prepared by following the guidelines of the Islamic dietary law. According to this law, the consumption of several items, such as pork and its by-products, alcohol, animals not killed in the name of Allah or dead before slaughtering, etc., are considered ‘haram’ or forbidden. Furthermore, halal food products are also packaged and stored in containers that have been cleaned according to the rules of the Shariah law.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The expanding Muslim population across the globe and the rising disposable income levels are contributing to the increasing consumption of meat. This is augmenting the demand for global halal certification of food products, thereby driving the market growth. Moreover, various manufacturers are also introducing numerous value-added food items, such as hot dogs, soups, burgers, cookies, etc., to expand their product portfolios, catering to the diverse tastes and preferences of the consumers. Additionally, the growing penetration of e-commerce platforms that offer easy and secured payment options along with a wide variety of halal-certified food products is further strengthening the market growth. Besides this, the increasing popularity of halal food as a mark of food hygiene and reliability, especially among the non-Muslim consumers, will continue to fuel the global market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

QL Foods

Al Islami Foods

Dagang Halal

Saffron Road Food

Kawan Foods

Janan Meat

Prima Agri-Products

Cargill

BRF

Nestle

Tahira Food

Al-Falah Halal Foods

Breakup by Product:

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy Products

Cereals & Grains

Oil, Fats & Waxes

Confectionery

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Traditional Retailers

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

