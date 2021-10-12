Cement Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Price, Outlook, and Report

Cement is the binding material extensively utilized for construction purposes. It is manufactured using clay, limestone, shale, slate, chalk, silica sand, iron ore, blast furnace slag, etc., which are heated at high temperatures to form a rock-like substance grounded into fine powder to form cement. This is then mixed with water to produce a hard mass that is used as an adhesive for masonry. Cement is broadly categorized into two types, namely, hydraulic and non-hydraulic, depending on its ability to set in the presence of water.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global cement market reached a volume of 4.91 Billion Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Global Cement Market Trends:

The rising levels of construction activities across the globe are among the primary factors driving the cement market. Furthermore, owing to the expanding global population, there is a growing need for residential spaces, which is facilitating the construction of housing complexes and thereby propelling the product demand. Additionally, the development of mega infrastructure projects, particularly across emerging economies, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the government bodies of numerous countries are heavily investing in improving the existing infrastructures, which is further bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the escalating environmental concerns are shifting the focus towards sustainable development, resulting in the elevating demand for green buildings. As a result of this, the increasing sales of green cement, linked with reduced carbon dioxide emissions during its production, are projected to fuel the cement market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top cement manufacturing companies being

CNBM International Corporation

Anhui Conch Cement Co., Ltd.

Jidong Development Group Co., Ltd.

LafargeHolcim Ltd

HeidelbergCement AG

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Blended

Portland

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

