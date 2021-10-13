Food Fortifying Agents Market 2021 Comprehensive Insights of Top Key Players with Size, Market Growth Rate and Gross Margin Forecast to 2027

Global “Food Fortifying Agents Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Food Fortifying Agents industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Food Fortifying Agents market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Food Fortifying Agents Market

The global Food Fortifying Agents market was valued at USD 61960 in 2020 and will reach USD 131760 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Cargill

DuPont

Royal DSM

BASF

Archer Daniels Midland

Nestle

Ingredion Incorporated

Arla Foods

Tate & Lyle

Chr. Hansen Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

Minerals

Vitamins

Lipids

Carbohydrates

Proteins & amino acids

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Others Food Fortifying Agents Market by Applications:

Cereals & Cereal-Based Products

Dairy & Dairy-Based Products

Fats & Oils

Bulk Food Items

Beverages

Infant Formula

Dietary Supplements