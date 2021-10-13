Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

Global “Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Anti-Hypertensive Drugs industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market

The global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs market was valued at USD 39880 in 2020 and will reach USD 46250 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Novartis

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi

Lupin

Ranbaxy Laboratories

Merck

AstraZeneca

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Diuretics

Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs)

Calcium Channel Blockers

Beta Blockers

Alpha Blockers

Vasodilators

Renin Inhibitors Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market by Applications:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies