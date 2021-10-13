2021-2027 Agriculture Drones Market by Business Expansion Plans, Growth Rate, Size, Industry Demand Status, Top Opportunities, and Forecast

Global “Agriculture Drones Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Agriculture Drones industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Agriculture Drones market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Agriculture Drones Market

The global Agriculture Drones market was valued at USD 1155.6 in 2020 and will reach USD 3088.1 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

DJI

3DR

Trimble Navigation

DroneDeploy

AgEagle

Delair-Tech

HoneyComb

PrecisionHawk

Parrot

Yamaha

AeroVironment

Zhong Yun Intelligent Manufacturing

TT Aviation Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Hardware

Software Agriculture Drones Market by Applications:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)