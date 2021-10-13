Ophthalmic Slit Lamp Market 2021-2027 | Industry Overview with Size, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Outlook Forecast

Global “Ophthalmic Slit Lamp Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Ophthalmic Slit Lamp industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Ophthalmic Slit Lamp market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

A slit lamp is an instrument consisting of a high-intensity light source that can be focused to shine a thin sheet of light into the eye. It is used in conjunction with a biomicroscope. The lamp facilitates an examination of the anterior segment and posterior segment of the human eye, which includes the eyelid, sclera, conjunctiva, iris, natural crystalline lens, and cornea. The binocular slit-lamp examination provides a stereoscopic magnified view of the eye structures in detail, enabling anatomical diagnoses to be made for a variety of eye conditions.

As for Global Ophthalmic Slit Lamp market, there are several major players like Haag-Streit, Topcon, Zeiss, etc. The leading companies own the advantages of better performance, more abundant product types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of the high-end market.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption region of Ophthalmic Slit Lamp, with a consumption market share of over 45%. The second place is Europe, following Asia-Pacific with the consumption market share of about 25%.

According to type, Desktop Slit Lamp is more popular than Portable Slit Lamp, with a consumption market share of nearly 75%. Besides, Medical Institutions is the largest application, with a consumption market share of over 90%.

The global Ophthalmic Slit Lamp market was valued at USD 274 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 388.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Haag-Streit

Topcon

Zeiss

NIDEK CO.,LTD.

Shin Nippon (Rexxam Co., Ltd.)

Keeler (Halma plc)

Luneau Technology

Huvitz Co. Ltd.

66 Vision Tech Co., Ltd.

Costruzione Strumenti Oftalmici

Kowa

Reichert (AMETEK)

ChongQing KangHua S & T Co., Ltd

Shanghai MediWorks Precision Instruments Co., Ltd.

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Desktop Slit Lamp

Portable Slit Lamp Ophthalmic Slit Lamp Market by Applications:

Medical Institutions