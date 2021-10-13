Rail Welding Machines Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

Global “Rail Welding Machines Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Rail Welding Machines industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Rail Welding Machines market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Rail welding machines are used for applications involving new rail installation as well as maintenance welding for existing track. Continuous welded rail (CWR) creates a smooth, continuous length of rail necessary for an efficiently functioning railroad. There are different methods of welding, but the most common is electric flash welding and thermite welding. Flash butt welding is the most reliable joining technology for track construction and it is a proven fact that it provides the lowest failure frequency.

Global key players of Rail Welding Machines included Chengdu Aigre Technology, Holland, etc. Among the players, Chengdu Aigre Technology contributed the most, which is accounting for over 15% market share.

As for the region data, Asia-Pacific dominated the rail welding machine market, which is about 65% of the share among the world. Follow by Europe and so on.

The Mobile Rail welding machine is dominated in the segment of the Rail welding machine. Moreover, the Stationary Rail welding machine is continuously decreasing during the forecast period, the revenue of the Mobile segment is about 70% market share while the Stationary is nearly 30% market share.

Rail Welding Machines is widely used for High Speed & Heavy Haul Tracks and Metro Tracks. The segment of Human Rabies Vaccine used for High Speed & Heavy Haul Tracks and the market share is close to 70% of the share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rail Welding Machines Market

The global Rail Welding Machines market was valued at USD 54 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 82 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Chengdu Aigre Technology

Holland

KZESO

Plasser &Theurer

Schlatter Group

Progress Rail (Caterpillar)

Contrail Machinery

BAIDIN GmbH

CSR Qishuyan Institute

VFC Engineering S.A.S.

CJSC Pskovelektrosvar

VAIA CAR SPA

Geismar

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Stationary Type

Mobile Type Rail Welding Machines Market by Applications:

High Speed & Heavy Haul Tracks

Metro Tracks