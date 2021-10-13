2021 Tubular Aluminum Beach Chair Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global “Tubular Aluminum Beach Chair Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Tubular Aluminum Beach Chair industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Tubular Aluminum Beach Chair market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

A beach chair noun is a comfortable chair with a relaxing seat and a plastic, cloth, or other fabric back that is used mostly at the beach but which also works in various outdoor outings. The chair frames are commonly made of steel, wood, or aluminum.

The most lightweight beach chairs are made from aluminum. You can easily carry your own chair to the sand or even multiple chairs! However, a lightweight aluminum design means it may suffer slight dents if handled roughly.

Sunshine Leisure Products, Shelter Logic Group, KingCamp, Helinox, GCI, etc. are the major players in the global Tubular Aluminum Beach Chairs market. The top 5 took up more than 40% of the global market.

From the view of the region, North America has a larger consumption market share which accounts for over 40% share. Asia Pacific holds a market value share of about 25% and cannot be ignored. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also playing important role in the Global market.

Tubular Aluminum Beach Chairs’ main application area is Offline Sales. This sector holds a market share of nearly 60%. Then followed by Online Sales which account for about 40%.

According to the Segmentation of types, all the market of Tubular Aluminum Beach Chairs can be divided as follows: Folding Beach Chair, Backpack Beach Chair, Heavy Duty High Seat Beach Chair, Canopy Beach Chair, and Others.

The global Tubular Aluminum Beach Chair market was valued at USD 108 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 185.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Shelter Logic Group

KingCamp

GCI

KIJARO

Telescope Casual Furniture

JGR Copa

Cascade Mountain Tech

Deltess Corp.

Naturehike

Lawn Chair USA

Helinox

Zhejiang Sunshine Leisure Products

Yongkang King Nike Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Folding Beach Chair

Backpack Beach Chair

Heavy Duty High Seat Beach Chair

Canopy Beach Chair

Others Tubular Aluminum Beach Chair Market by Applications:

Offline Sales