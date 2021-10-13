2021-2027 Low-Pressure Molding Molds Market by Business Expansion Plans, Growth Rate, Size, Industry Demand Status, Top Opportunities, and Forecast

Global “Low-Pressure Molding Molds Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Low-Pressure Molding Molds industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Low-Pressure Molding Molds market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Low Pressure Molding is a process typically used to encapsulate and environmentally protect electronic components, automotive wiring harness, battery, etc. Low pressure molding is a process in which packaging materials are injected into a mold with a very low injection pressure and quickly solidified. The Low Pressure Molding Molds industry can be broken down into several segments, Aluminium Molds, Steel Molds.

Global Low-Pressure Molding Molds key players include LPMS, PT.Fuji Junya Kitagawa (PT.FJK), etc.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption region of Low-Pressure Molding Molds, with a consumption market share of nearly 50%. The second place is Europe, following Asia-Pacific with the consumption market share of over 25%.

Based on the type of product, Steel Molds is more popular than Aluminium Molds due to durability, with a consumption market share of over 90%. And according to the application, electronic component is the largest market segment, with a consumption market share of nearly 75%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Low-Pressure Molding Molds Market

The global Low-Pressure Molding Molds market was valued at USD 78 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 107 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

LPMS

PT.Fuji Junya Kitagawa (PT.FJK)

MoldMan Systems

SUZHOU KONIG Electronic Technology co., Ltd

Nord

Overmould Ltd

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Steel Molds

Aluminium Molds Low-Pressure Molding Molds Market by Applications:

Electronic Component

Automotive