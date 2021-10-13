Electric Components for New Energy Vehicle Market 2021 Comprehensive Insights of Top Key Players with Size, Market Growth Rate and Gross Margin Forecast to 2027

Global “Electric Components for New Energy Vehicle Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Electric Components for New Energy Vehicle industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Electric Components for New Energy Vehicle market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

This report studies electronic components for new energy vehicle market, mainly covers brushless motors, servo motors, high voltage PTC heaters and EXV.

The major companies of Electric Components for New Energy Vehicle in China include Johnson Electric, Bosch, Philips, MANN+HUMMEL, Gaubb Group, Sanhua Group, Freudenberg Group, Nidec, Fujikoki, Universe Filter, Xingchen Electric Heater, Zhejiang DunAn, Eberspächer, BorgWarner, Paragon, Dongfang Electric Heating Technology, Sensirion, Cubic Sensor and Instrument, Egelhof Group and Prodrive Technologies. The revenue of the top ten accounts for over 40% of the total.

Based on types, Air Filters (Non-Wowen) is the largest segment, with a share of over 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Passenger Car.

Brushless Motors

High Voltage PTC Heaters

Electronic Expansion Valve (EXV)

Air Filters (Non-Wowen)

Air Filters (Other Technologies)

Sensors (Absolute Measurement)

Ionizers Electric Components for New Energy Vehicle Market by Applications:

Passenger Car