2021 Automotive Temperature Sensor Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global “Automotive Temperature Sensor Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Automotive Temperature Sensor industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Automotive Temperature Sensor market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Get a sample copy of the report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/17484479

Temperature sensors are used to measure the temperature by converting thermal energy into electrical energy. This information is then sent to the electronic control unit (ECU), which calculates appropriate algorithms based on the data to keep the vehicle running in good condition.

By product, the market for MEMS temperature sensors is estimated to experience the highest growth during the forecast period. With the development of advanced technologies, the use of advanced MEMS temperature sensors has increased. MEMS, IC sensors, and infrared temperature sensors are expected to be future technologies, due to increasing luxury vehicles around the globe and reduction of the wiring harness.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Temperature Sensor Market

The global Automotive Temperature Sensor market was valued at USD 9966.4 in 2020 and will reach USD 12980 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Bosch

Continental

Delphi

TE Connectivity

NXP Semiconductors

Sensata Technologies

Microchip

Analog Devices

Texas Instruments

Panasonic

TDK Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/17484479 Automotive Temperature Sensor Market by Types:

Thermistor

Resistance Temperature Detector

Thermocouple

IC Temperature Sensor

MEMS Temperature Sensor

Infrared Sensor Automotive Temperature Sensor Market by Applications:

Engine

Transmission

HVAC

Exhaust