Ballistic Composites Market 2021-2027 | Industry Overview with Size, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Outlook Forecast

Global “Ballistic Composites Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Ballistic Composites industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Ballistic Composites market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Ballistic composites are a combination of two or more materials with different properties different. These materials have a high stiffness and tensile strength, low density, high thermal and electrical conductivity, and adjustable coefficient of thermal expansion. They are also resistant to corrosion and are stable at high temperatures.

In 2017, aramid fiber had the largest market share in terms of value and volume owing to the high demand from helmets, vests, and shields applications.

The global Ballistic Composites market was valued at USD 1401.7 in 2020 and will reach USD 1773.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

BAE Systems

Gurit

Honeywell International

Koninklijke Ten Cate

Royal DSM

II-VI M Cubed

Barrday

FY-Composites

Gaffco Ballistics

JPS Composite Materials

Matrix Composites

Morgan Advanced Materials

Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics

Southern States

TEIJIN Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Aramid

UHMPE

Glass

Others Ballistic Composites Market by Applications:

Vehicle Armor

Body Armor

Helmets & Face Protection