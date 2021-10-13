Benzene Market 2021 Comprehensive Insights of Top Key Players with Size, Market Growth Rate and Gross Margin Forecast to 2027

Global “Benzene Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Benzene industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Benzene market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Benzene is one of the natural components of crude oil. It is a highly flammable colorless liquid with a sweet odor. Benzene is primarily used as an intermediate to make chemicals such as styrene, ethylbenzene, cumene, cyclohexane, and nitrobenzene. More than 50% of the entire benzene produced is processed into styrene, which is used to make plastics and polymers. A small amount of benzene is used to make rubbers, detergents, explosives, lubricants, dyes, drugs, and pesticides.

Currently, the Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of benzene and all of its downstream derivatives, which consumed more than 47.0% of the total consumption in 2017. Among all the countries, China dominates the benzene market, which consumed the maximum volume of benzene in 2017. The market volume consumption is these products comparatively low in the ROW region, but is expected show the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023, followed by the Asia-Pacific.

The global Benzene market was valued at USD 93230 in 2020 and will reach USD 113950 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

BASF

ExxonMobil

Reliance Industries Limited

Shell

The Dow Chemical Company

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

GS Caltex

Haldia Petrochemicals

Indian Oil Corporation

NAFTPRO Petroleum Products

Phillips 66

PTT Global Chemical

RÜTGERS

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Benzene Market by Types:

Ethylbenzene

Cumene

Cyclohexane

Nitrobenzene

Benzene Market by Applications:

Plastics

Polymers