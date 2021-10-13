2021-2027 Business Jet Market by Business Expansion Plans, Growth Rate, Size, Industry Demand Status, Top Opportunities, and Forecast

Global “Business Jet Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Business Jet industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Business Jet market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

A business jet is a jet aircraft designed for transporting small groups of people. Business jets may be adapted for other roles, such as the evacuation of casualties or express parcel deliveries, and some are used by public bodies, government officials or the armed forces.

Latin America, APAC, and Africa are expected to be the key growth regions in the business jet market. APAC constitutes about 12% of the global market, with China and India being the key players.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Business Jet Market

The global Business Jet market was valued at USD 21960 in 2020 and will reach USD 26070 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Airbus

Beechcraft

Boeing

Bombardier

Dassault Aviation

Diamond Aircraft

Eclipse Aerospace

Embraer

Gulfstream Aerospace

Honda Aircraft

Textron Aviation Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Light Jet

Mid-size Jet

Large Jet Business Jet Market by Applications:

Personal