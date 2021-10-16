Biological Safety Cabinet Market Insights 2021 : Consumption Volume with Leading key players (ESCO, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, AIRTECH and More)

Biological Safety Cabinet Market Insights 2021 : [129 Pages Report] Biological Safety Cabinet in this report specifically refers to Biological safety cabinets (BSCs). Biological safety cabinets (BSCs) are designed to protect the operator, the laboratory environment and work materials from exposure to infectious aerosols and splashes that may be generated when manipulating materials containing infectious agents, such as primary cultures, stocks and diagnostic specimens BSCs, when properly used, have been shown to be highly effective in reducing laboratory acquired infections and cross-contaminations of cultures due to aerosol exposures. The Biological Cabinets divide to 3 classes: Class II Type A biological safety cabinets, Class II Type B biological safety cabinets, Class III biological safety cabinet.

The major players in global Biological Safety Cabinet market include ESCO, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, AIRTECH, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 40% shares of the global market. North America and China are main markets, they occupy over 55% of the global market. Class II Type A is the main type, with a share about 80%. Pharmaceutical Factory and Hospital are the main applications, which hold a share over 60%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market

In 2020, the global Biological Safety Cabinet market size was USD 182.9 million and it is expected to reach USD 306.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2027.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Biological Safety Cabinet Market are ESCO, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, AIRTECH, Telstar Life-Sciences, NuAire (Polypipe), The Baker Company, Kewaunee Scientific, Heal Force Bio-Meditech, BIOBASE, Donglian Har Instrument, Labconco

The opportunities for Biological Safety Cabinet in recent future is the global demand for Biological Safety Cabinet Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Biological Safety Cabinet Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Class II Type A, Class II Type B, Class III Type

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Biological Safety Cabinet market is the incresing use of Biological Safety Cabinet in Pharmaceutical Factory, Hospital, Disease Prevention and Control, Academic Research (Food Inspection Station, Chemical etc.) and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Biological Safety Cabinet market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

