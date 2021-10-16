Plastic Films Market Insights 2021 : Impact of COVID-19 analysis with Leading key players (Jindal Poly, Toray Plastics, Bemis Co and More)

Plastic Films Market Insights 2021 : [148 Pages Report] Plastic film is a thin continuous polymeric material. Thicker plastic material is often called a “sheet”. These thin plastic membranes are used to separate areas or volumes, to hold items, to act as barriers, or as printable surfaces.

Plastic films are used in a wide variety of applications. These include: packaging, plastic bags, labels, building construction, landscaping, electrical fabrication, photographic film, film stock for movies, video tape, etc. In this report, PE, PP, PET, PVC films and other types of plastic films are included.

The major players in global Plastic Films market include Jindal Poly, Toray Plastics, Bemis Co, etc., and the market concentration rate is low. China and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 50% of the global market. PE Film is the main type, with a share about 40%. Packaging Plastic Film is the main application, which holds a share about 55%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Plastic Films Market

In 2020, the global Plastic Films market size was USD 109560 million and it is expected to reach USD 137400 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Plastic Films Market are Jindal Poly, Toray Plastics, Bemis Co, DuPont, Taghleef, Gettel Group, Toyobo Company, BPI Polythene, Shuangxing, Cifu Group, Times Packing, Trioplast Industrier AB, Nan Ya Plastics, Oben Licht Holding Group, FSPG, AEP Industries, Eurofilm, Baihong, Huayi Plastic, Great Southeast, Polibak, Zhongda, Guofeng Plastic, Cosmofilms, Berry Platics

The opportunities for Plastic Films in recent future is the global demand for Plastic Films Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Plastic Films Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

PE Film, PP Film, PVC Film, PET Film, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Plastic Films market is the incresing use of Plastic Films in Agricultural Plastic Film, Packaging Plastic Film Plastic Film and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Plastic Films market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

