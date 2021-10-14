Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Insights 2021 : Global demand for Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol with Leading key players (Kokyu Alcohol, Godavari and More)

Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Insights 2021 : [103 Pages Report] Bio-based 1, 3-butanediol (1, 3-butylene glycol, butane-1,3-diol, or 1,3-dihydroxybutane) is a type of diol that is made by microorganism fermentation.

The major players in global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol market include Kokyu Alcohol, Godavari, etc. The top 2 players occupy about 80% shares of the global market. Japan and India are main markets, they occupy about 75% of the global market. Cosmetic Grade is the main type, with a share about 70%. Cosmetic is the main application, which holds a share about 70%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market

In 2020, the global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol market size was USD million and it is expected to reach USD 1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market are Kokyu Alcohol, Godavari

The opportunities for Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol in recent future is the global demand for Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18862350

Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Industrial Grade, Cosmetic Grade

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol market is the incresing use of Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol in Cosmetic, Polyester Resins, Plasticizers, Aerospace, Food and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

If you have any question on this report or if you are looking for any specific Segment, Application, Region or any other custom requirements, then Connect with an expert for customization of Report.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18862350

For More Related Reports Click Here :

Marine Bio Products Market In 2021

Polyacrylic Acid Market In 2021

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/