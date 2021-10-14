Meat Alternatives Market Insights 2021 : Type Segment Analysis with Leading key players (Kellogg’s, Pinnacle Foods, White Wave and More)

Meat Alternatives Market Insights 2021 : [123 Pages Report] Meat alternatives also called a meat analogue, meat substitute, mock meat, faux meat, imitation meat, or (where applicable) vegetarian meat or vegan meat. It is a meatless food that has approximately the same taste, appearance, and texture of a related food made from meat, poultry, fish or shellfish. Its nutritional value is, in general, approximately equal to (or sometimes greater than) that of the related food, including essential vitamin B-12. Its name often indicates the meat to which it is an alternative, and the label must indicate clearly that it is a meatless product. Many analogues are soy-based (tofu, tempeh) or gluten-based.

The major players in United States Meat Alternatives market include White Wave, Kellogg’s, Pinnacle Foods, etc., and the top 3 player occupies about 20% shares of the whole market. Midwest of USA is the main market, and occupies about 30% of the whole market. Soybean is the main type, with a share about 60%. Vegetarian is the main application, which holds a share over 80%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Meat Alternatives Market

In 2020, the global Meat Alternatives market size was USD million and it is expected to reach XX USD million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Meat Alternatives Market are Kellogg’s, Pinnacle Foods, White Wave, Tofurky, Hain Celestial Group, Beyond Meat, Boca Foods, Phoney Baloneys, LightLife Foods, Amy’s Kitchen

Meat Alternatives Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Soybean, Tempeh, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Meat Alternatives market is the incresing use of Meat Alternatives in Vegetarian, Non-vegetarian and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Meat Alternatives market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

