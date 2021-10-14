Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market Insights 2021 : Leading Regions Data with Leading key players (BASF, DuPont, Akzo Nobel and More)

Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market Insights 2021 : [121 Pages Report] Alkyl polyglycosides (APGs) are a class of non-ionic surfactants widely used in a variety of household and industrial applications. They are derived from sugars and fatty alcohols; therefore, they are generally favored for their manufacture from renewable resources.

The major players in global Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) market include BASF, DowDuPont, etc. The top 2 players occupy over 60% shares of the global market. North America and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 70% of the global market. C10 APG is the main type, with a share about 35%. Cosmetics is the main application, which holds a share about 40%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market

In 2020, the global Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) market size was USD 303 million and it is expected to reach USD 355.5 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2027.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market are BASF, DuPont, Akzo Nobel, Seppic, Kao, CRODA, LG Household & Health Care, Shanghai Fine Chemical, Yangzhou Chenhua, Yixing Jinlan Chemical, Fenchem

The opportunities for Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) in recent future is the global demand for Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

C8 APG, C10 APG, C12 APG, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) market is the incresing use of Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) in Domestic Detergent, Cosmetics, Industrial Cleaning Agents, Plastics & Building Materials Additives, Pesticide Synergist Agent and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

