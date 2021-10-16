Steam Dryer Market Insights 2021 : Impact of COVID-19 analysis with Leading key players (MES, Mesto, Tsukishima Kikai and More)

Steam Dryer Market Insights 2021 : [128 Pages Report] A Steam Dryer is industrial drying equipment that utilizes the latent heat of steam to transfer heat to the material being processed, to drive off water. The steam dryer using steam as the heating mechanism, which represent the low temperature drying technology for many organic materials, chemicals, petrochemicals, food industry and very small particle materials. The steam dryers used to be the indirect dryers with the rotating shell and rows of steam tubes, but there is another drying technology: Superheated steam drying, which contains the superheated steam directly contacting with the dry material recently.

The major players in global Steam Dryer market include MES, Mesto, Tsukishima Kikai, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 30% shares of the global market. Europe and Japan are main markets, they occupy about 60% of the global market. Automatic is the main type, with a share about 75%. Mineral processing and manufacturing is the main application, which holds a share about 50%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Steam Dryer Market

In 2020, the global Steam Dryer market size was USD 195.7 million and it is expected to reach USD 266.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Steam Dryer Market are MES, Mesto, Tsukishima Kikai, UBE Machinery, Kumera, Nanjing Tianhua, Louisville Dryer, SSP Pvt Limited, ANCO-EAGLIN, Shandong Tianli, Swenson Technology, CAD Works Engineering, Liaoning Dongda

The opportunities for Steam Dryer in recent future is the global demand for Steam Dryer Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Steam Dryer Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Automatic, Semi-Automatic

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Steam Dryer market is the incresing use of Steam Dryer in Mineral Processing and Manufacturing, Chemical Industry and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Steam Dryer market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

