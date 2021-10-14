2021 Open-Loop Ground Source Heat Pump Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global “Open-Loop Ground Source Heat Pump Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Open-Loop Ground Source Heat Pump industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Open-Loop Ground Source Heat Pump market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Ground source heat pump (GSHP) is a device for transferring from low grade heat energy to high grade heat energy by inputting a small amount of high grade energy energy (such as electricity).

The Asia-Pacific region Open-Loop Ground Source Heat Pump market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Open-Loop Ground Source Heat Pump Market

The global Open-Loop Ground Source Heat Pump market was rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2027. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Bosch

Carrier

Climatemaster

NEURA

OCHSNER Warmepumpen

Spectrum Manufacturing

Dimplex

EarthLinked Technologies

Enertech Global

Finn Geotherm

Kensa Heat Pumps

WaterFurnace Renewable Energy

Danfoss Group

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Horizontal Ground Source Heat Pump

Vertical Ground Source Heat Pump

Surface Water Ground Source Heat Pump Open-Loop Ground Source Heat Pump Market by Applications:

Household

Commercial

Industrial