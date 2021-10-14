Passive Sonobuoy Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

Global “Passive Sonobuoy Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Passive Sonobuoy industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Passive Sonobuoy market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

A sonobuoy (a portmanteau of sonar and buoy) is a relatively small buoy (typically 13 cm or 5 in, in diameter and 91 cm or 3 ft long) expendable sonar system that is dropped/ejected from aircraft or ships conducting anti-submarine warfare or underwater acoustic research. A tactical sonar system for transmitting submarine activity, the sonobuoy is a core technology for anti-submarine warfare.

Increasing need amongst emerging economies to strengthen their anti-submarine operations and to monitor their natural resources are major factors driving the growth of the global sonobuoy market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Passive Sonobuoy Market

The global Passive Sonobuoy market was rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2027. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Sparton

Ultra Electronics

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Wried Sonobuoy

Wireless Sonobuoy Passive Sonobuoy Market by Applications:

Defense