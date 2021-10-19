Addictions Therapeutics Market Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% to reach US$ 10,735.94 Mn from 2019 to 2027

The addictions therapeutics market was valued at US$ 6,691.01 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10,735.94 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Major Players in Addictions Therapeutics Market Report Include:

Indivior PLC

Pfizer, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Bausch Health Companies

Cipla, Inc.

Orexo AB

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Alvogen

Camurus AB

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

ADDICTIONS THERAPEUTICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Addictions Therapeutics Market – by Treatment Type

Opioid Addiction Treatment

Alcohol Addiction Treatment

Nicotine Addiction Treatment

Other Substance Addiction Treatment

Addictions Therapeutics Market – by Drug Type

Buprenorphine

Naltrexone

Bupropion

Disulfiram

Nicotine Replacement Products

Varenicline

Others

Addictions Therapeutics Market – by Treatment Center

Inpatient Treatment Center

Residential Treatment Center

Outpatient Treatment Center

Addictions Therapeutics Market – by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Medical Stores

Others

Addiction is a psychological and physical inability to stop consuming drugs, alcohol, opioids, and related category substances, even though the consumption of those substances causes various mental and physical harms. Addiction can be life-threatening if not stopped. Therefore, there are several options such as drug therapy and rehabilitation to stop addiction in a better way. Rising addictions among common people and increasing awareness campaigns drive the growth of the addictions therapeutics market. Moreover, the rising demand for R&D from contract organizations is expected to bolster the market growth during the forecast period. However, steep costs of drug development restrict the market growth.

In North America, the US is the most affected country due to the pandemic of the COVID-19 outbreak. The country has reported the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases. Across the nation, various healthcare research centers are working on the COVID-19 therapeutics. The demand for addictions therapeutics are reduced due to lockdown and supply chain disruptions across the region, which hinders the growth of the addictions therapeutics market.

Geographically World Addictions Therapeutics Market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and South and Central America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Addictions Therapeutics Market will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

