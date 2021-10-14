VoIP Softphones Market 2021 Quantitative SWOT Analysis By Major Players: 3CX, Avoxi, BITRIX24

VoIP softphone installs on a computer and enables the user to make calls using VoIP service. VoIP softphones are becoming popular owing to its advantages over traditional phonies such as CRM integration, geographical flexibility, chat and messaging, employee presence, and upgradeable software, among others. The VoIP softphone market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players operating in the market.

VoIP Softphones market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the VoIP Softphones market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years.

Increasing focus towards improving the efficiency and streamlining the business processes are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the VoIP softphone market. However, the high costs of these solutions and performance issues might hinder the growth of the VoIP softphone market. The APAC region is expected to grow at a high CAGR owing to the growing IT sector and increasing adoption of technologically advanced products.

Leading VoIP Softphones Market Players:

3CX

Avoxi

BITRIX24

Cisco Systems, Inc.

J2 Global, Inc.

Junction Networks

Mizutech S.R.L.

Suretec Systems Ltd.

Telzio Inc.

Zoiper

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global VoIP softphone market is segmented on the basis of deployment and enterprise size. Based on deployment, the market is segmented as on premise and cloud. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented as SMEs and large enterprises.

Moreover, the report entails the estimate and analysis for the VoIP Softphones Market on a global as well as regional level. The study provides historical data as well as the trending features and future predictions of the market growth. Further, the report encompasses drivers and restraints for the VoIP Softphones Market growth along with its impact on the overall market development. In addition, the report provides an analysis of the accessible avenues in the market on a global level.

