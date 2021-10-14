Wealth Management Platform Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Finantix SpA, Fiserv, InvestEdge

Wealth management platform market in global is expected to grow from US$ 2.20 Bn in 2018 to US$ 7.19 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 14.2% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Europe was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. North America wealth management platform market size is expected to gradually increase in the coming years till 2027, owing to the increasing spending in the wealth management industry in the region.

Global Wealth Management Platform Market – Companies Mentioned

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

Comarch SA

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

Finantix SpA

Fiserv, Inc.

InvestEdge, Inc.

Profile Software

SEI Investments Company

SS and C Technologies, Inc.

Temenos Headquarters SA

Market Insights:

Growing inclination towards robo-advisory model expected to boost the market

The financial sector is continually integrating new technologies for providing financial services to its customers in cheaper as well as more efficient ways. These advanced and innovative technologies started gaining acceptance after the global financial crisis of 2007−08, during which strong regulations on traditional banks were imposed, and developments in the IT industry enhanced the incentives for the growth of nonbank as well as technology-based financial companies. For instance, the technological revolutions in the finance sector comprise mobile payments, ATMs (i.e., automated teller machines), and trade finance using blockchain. The technological interruptions in the field of wealth management services include robo-advisors, automated financial advisors designed to compete with human advisors.

GLOBAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT PLATFORM MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Wealth Management Platform Market by Advisory Model

Human Advisory

Robo-Advisory

Hybrid

Global Wealth Management Platform Market by Business Function

Performance Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Portfolio Accounting and Trading Management

Financial Advice Management

Reporting

Others

Global Wealth Management Platform Market by Deployment Type

Cloud

On-premise

Global Wealth Management Platform Market by End-User

Investment Management Firms

Trading and Exchange Firms

Banks

Brokerage Firms

Others

Global Wealth Management Platform Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

