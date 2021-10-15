Next Generation Sequencing Market Share 2021: Agilent Technologies, New England Biolabs, Oxford Nanopore Technolgies Limited, Thermo Fischer Scientific

Research on the global Next Generation Sequencing market is composed of evidential market relevant data coupled with valuable insights for the report readers. The incorporated market specific information is sourced from internal market participants within the global Next Generation Sequencing market such as vendors, suppliers, distributors and producers thus encouraging accurate and reliable research analysis. The study is inclusive of both qualitative and quantitative aspects crucial for the Next Generation Sequencing market such as the former defines the overall landscape strengths, opportunities, challenges, drivers and restrains whereas the latter provides conclusive results associated with the market size evaluation, market share analysis, volume and estimations within the future forecast.



The study lays significant emphasis on the major growth derivatives and variables responsible for the fluctuation in the rate of revenue and rate of demand experienced by the global Next Generation Sequencing market in three different phases of the industry era differentiating it into past, present and future. The research article on the global Next Generation Sequencing market categorizes the growth variables into drivers and restrains identifying the growth boosting as well as inhibiting factors along with their impact on the growth of global Next Generation Sequencing market. The study also understands the influence of the determined factors on the future outlook of the market.

Adding to the qualitative analysis is the evaluation of existing and potential opportunities as well as challenges of the global Next Generation Sequencing market expanding the marketspace. Evaluating of the growth derivatives crucially allows anticipation of potential scope for business growth and development and the opportunistic landscape which is assessed in detail for key geographies. Further, the study incorporates granular assessment of the competitive landscape of the global Next Generation Sequencing market enlisting major industry players that are contributing to the overall revenue generation of the market. The report includes brief overview of all the identified players understanding their role in accelerating the market growth.

Next Generation Sequencing Market Leading Companies:

Agilent Technologies, New England Biolabs, Oxford Nanopore Technolgies Limited, Thermo Fischer Scientific

Type Analysis of the Next Generation Sequencing Market:

By End-User, is segmented into:

Biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies

Clinics & hospitals

Academic institutes and research centers

Others

Application Analysis of the Next Generation Sequencing Market:

By Application, is segmented into:

Animal & agricultural research

Drug discovery

Other diagnostic applications

Reproductive health diagnostics

Infectious disease diagnostics

Cancer diagnostics

Diagnostics

Others

By Technology, is segmented into:

Nanopore sequencing

Single-molecule real time sequencing

Ion semiconductor sequencing

Sequencing by synthesis

Others

By Product & Service, is segmented into:

Bioinformatics

NGS storage management & cloud computing solutions

NGS data analysis services

NGS data analysis workbenches & software

Sequencing services

De Novo and Whole genome sequencing

RNA sequencing

Custom Panels

Exome and Targeted Sequencing

Services for NGS platforms

NGS platforms

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences

ThermoFishcer Scientific

Illumina

Others

NGS consumables

Pre-sequencing products and services

Quality control

Target enrichment & library preparation

Size selection

A-tailing

End Repair and DNA fragmentation.

Recent industry trends, updates and business initiatives such as mergers or collaborations initiated by the identified players is studied in the report analyzing the potential emergence of new opportunities via such initiatives enhancing the portfolio of the global Next Generation Sequencing market. The growth of each player is anticipated to propel the Next Generation Sequencing market growth over the forecast.

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 5. Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

List of Tables:

Market driver analysis

Market driver analysis

Market restraint analysis

Global Next Generation Sequencing market, by application, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

Global Next Generation Sequencing market, by region, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

North America Next Generation Sequencing market, by application, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

U.S. Next Generation Sequencing market, by application, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

Europe Next Generation Sequencing market, by application, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

Germany Next Generation Sequencing market, by application, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

UK Next Generation Sequencing market, by application, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

France Next Generation Sequencing market, by application, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing market, by application, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

China Next Generation Sequencing market, by application, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

Indonesia Next Generation Sequencing market, by application, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

Middle East and Africa Next Generation Sequencing market, by application, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

Israel Next Generation Sequencing market, by application, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

Central & South America Next Generation Sequencing market, by application, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

Mexico Next Generation Sequencing market, by application, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

