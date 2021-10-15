Steel Drums Market 2020 |Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2025 | Latest Research Report by Research Reports World

Global “Steel Drums Market” 2020 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Steel Drums industry. Moreover, research report categorizes the global Steel Drums market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Steel Drums market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Steel Drums in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The global Steel Drums market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

The Global Steel Drums market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Steel Drums market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Steel Drums manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Global Steel Drums Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 116 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Global Steel Drums market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

General Steel Drum

The Metal Drum Company

Mid-America Steel Drum

Rahway Steel Drum Company

Skolnik Industries, Inc

Greif

MAUSER

Imperial Steel

Balmer Lawrie (UAE)

Stanta Mauser

Ramsden and Whale Ltd

INDONESIA RAYA

Chicago Steel Container Corporation

Amex Petroleum & Chemical Yingkou Co.

Clouds Drums L.L.C.

ELCO Australia Co.



The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Steel Drums market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Steel Drums volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steel Drums market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Steel Drums market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Cold rolled low carbon steel sheet

Hot rolled low carbon steel sheet



On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Chemical

Food industry

Other



Major Points from Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Steel Drums

1.1 Definition of Steel Drums

1.2 Steel Drums Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Steel Drums Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Cold rolled low carbon steel sheet

1.2.3 Hot rolled low carbon steel sheet

1.3 Steel Drums Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Steel Drums Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Chemical

1.3.3 Food industry

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Steel Drums Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Steel Drums Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Steel Drums Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Steel Drums Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Steel Drums Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Steel Drums Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Steel Drums Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Steel Drums Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Steel Drums Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Steel Drums

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Steel Drums

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Steel Drums

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Steel Drums

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Steel Drums Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Steel Drums

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Steel Drums Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Steel Drums Revenue Analysis

4.3 Steel Drums Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Steel Drums Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Steel Drums Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Steel Drums Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Steel Drums Revenue by Regions

5.2 Steel Drums Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Steel Drums Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Steel Drums Production

5.3.2 North America Steel Drums Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Steel Drums Import and Export

5.4 Europe Steel Drums Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Steel Drums Production

5.4.2 Europe Steel Drums Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Steel Drums Import and Export

5.5 China Steel Drums Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Steel Drums Production

5.5.2 China Steel Drums Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Steel Drums Import and Export

5.6 Japan Steel Drums Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Steel Drums Production

5.6.2 Japan Steel Drums Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Steel Drums Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Steel Drums Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Steel Drums Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Steel Drums Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Steel Drums Import and Export

5.8 India Steel Drums Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Steel Drums Production

5.8.2 India Steel Drums Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Steel Drums Import and Export

6 Steel Drums Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Steel Drums Production by Type

6.2 Global Steel Drums Revenue by Type

6.3 Steel Drums Price by Type

7 Steel Drums Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Steel Drums Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Steel Drums Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2020)

8 Steel Drums Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 General Steel Drum

8.1.1 General Steel Drum Steel Drums Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 General Steel Drum Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 General Steel Drum Steel Drums Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 The Metal Drum Company

8.2.1 The Metal Drum Company Steel Drums Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 The Metal Drum Company Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 The Metal Drum Company Steel Drums Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Mid-America Steel Drum

8.3.1 Mid-America Steel Drum Steel Drums Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Mid-America Steel Drum Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Mid-America Steel Drum Steel Drums Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Rahway Steel Drum Company

8.4.1 Rahway Steel Drum Company Steel Drums Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Rahway Steel Drum Company Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Rahway Steel Drum Company Steel Drums Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Skolnik Industries, Inc

8.5.1 Skolnik Industries, Inc Steel Drums Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Skolnik Industries, Inc Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Skolnik Industries, Inc Steel Drums Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Greif

8.6.1 Greif Steel Drums Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Greif Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Greif Steel Drums Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 MAUSER

8.7.1 MAUSER Steel Drums Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 MAUSER Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 MAUSER Steel Drums Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Imperial Steel

8.8.1 Imperial Steel Steel Drums Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Imperial Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Imperial Steel Steel Drums Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Balmer Lawrie (UAE)

8.9.1 Balmer Lawrie (UAE) Steel Drums Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Balmer Lawrie (UAE) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Balmer Lawrie (UAE) Steel Drums Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Stanta Mauser

8.10.1 Stanta Mauser Steel Drums Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Stanta Mauser Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Stanta Mauser Steel Drums Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Ramsden and Whale Ltd

8.12 INDONESIA RAYA

8.13 Chicago Steel Container Corporation

8.14 Amex Petroleum & Chemical Yingkou Co.

8.15 Clouds Drums L.L.C.

8.16 ELCO Australia Co.

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Steel Drums Market

9.1 Global Steel Drums Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Steel Drums Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2020-2025

9.2 Steel Drums Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Steel Drums Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.2 Europe Steel Drums Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.3 China Steel Drums Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.4 Japan Steel Drums Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Steel Drums Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.6 India Steel Drums Forecast 2020-2025

9.3 Steel Drums Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Steel Drums Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Steel Drums Customers

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

12 Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

………………………Continued

