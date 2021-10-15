Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2025 Available at Research Reports World

Global “Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market” 2020 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes industry. Moreover, research report categorizes the global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Pressure-Sensitive Tapes in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

The Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Pressure-Sensitive Tapes manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 116 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Lintec

3M

Nitto Denko

Tesa SE

Avery Dennison

Achem

Adhesive Applications

CTT

Necal

PPI Adhesive Products

Scapa Group

Syntac

Shurtape



The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Pressure-Sensitive Tapes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Single Coated Tape

Double Coated Tape

Adhesive Transfer Tape

Self Wound Tape



On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Family

Architecture

Medicine

Industry

Others



Major Points from Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Pressure-Sensitive Tapes

1.1 Definition of Pressure-Sensitive Tapes

1.2 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Single Coated Tape

1.2.3 Double Coated Tape

1.2.4 Adhesive Transfer Tape

1.2.5 Self Wound Tape

1.3 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Family

1.3.3 Architecture

1.3.4 Medicine

1.3.5 Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Pressure-Sensitive Tapes

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Pressure-Sensitive Tapes

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Pressure-Sensitive Tapes

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Pressure-Sensitive Tapes

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Pressure-Sensitive Tapes

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue Analysis

4.3 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue by Regions

5.2 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production

5.3.2 North America Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Import and Export

5.4 Europe Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production

5.4.2 Europe Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Import and Export

5.5 China Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production

5.5.2 China Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Import and Export

5.6 Japan Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production

5.6.2 Japan Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Import and Export

5.8 India Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production

5.8.2 India Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Import and Export

6 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production by Type

6.2 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue by Type

6.3 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Price by Type

7 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2020)

8 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Lintec

8.1.1 Lintec Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Lintec Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Lintec Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 3M

8.2.1 3M Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 3M Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 3M Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Nitto Denko

8.3.1 Nitto Denko Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Nitto Denko Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Nitto Denko Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Tesa SE

8.4.1 Tesa SE Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Tesa SE Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Tesa SE Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Avery Dennison

8.5.1 Avery Dennison Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Avery Dennison Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Avery Dennison Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Achem

8.6.1 Achem Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Achem Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Achem Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Adhesive Applications

8.7.1 Adhesive Applications Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Adhesive Applications Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Adhesive Applications Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 CTT

8.8.1 CTT Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 CTT Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 CTT Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Necal

8.9.1 Necal Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Necal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Necal Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 PPI Adhesive Products

8.10.1 PPI Adhesive Products Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 PPI Adhesive Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 PPI Adhesive Products Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Scapa Group

8.12 Syntac

8.13 Shurtape

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market

9.1 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2020-2025

9.2 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.2 Europe Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.3 China Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.4 Japan Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.6 India Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Forecast 2020-2025

9.3 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Customers

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

12 Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

………………………Continued

