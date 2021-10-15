Raw Steel Market 2020 Research by Business Opportunities, Top Manufacture, Industry Growth, Industry Share Report, Size, Regional Analysis and Global Forecast to 2025 | Research Reports World

Global “Raw Steel Market” 2020 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Raw Steel industry. Moreover, research report categorizes the global Raw Steel market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Raw Steel market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Raw Steel in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The global Raw Steel market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

The Global Raw Steel market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Raw Steel market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Raw Steel manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Global Raw Steel Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 115 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Global Raw Steel market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

ArcelorMittal

Hesteel Group

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

POSCO

Baosteel Group

Jiangsu Shagang

Ansteel Group

JFE

Shougang

Tata Steel

Wuhan Iron and Steel Corporation

Shandong Iron and Steel Group

Hyundai Steel

Nucor Corporation

Maanshan Iron and Steel Company



The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Raw Steel market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Raw Steel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Raw Steel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Raw Steel market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Pig Iron as Raw Material

Scrap Iron as Raw Material



On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Construction

Transport

Energy infrastructures

Packaging

Appliances and Industry



Major Points from Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

1 Raw Steel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Raw Steel

1.2 Raw Steel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Raw Steel Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Pig Iron as Raw Material

1.2.3 Scrap Iron as Raw Material

1.3 Raw Steel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Raw Steel Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Transport

1.3.4 Energy infrastructures

1.3.5 Packaging

1.3.6 Appliances and Industry

1.4 Global Raw Steel Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Raw Steel Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Raw Steel Market Size

1.5.1 Global Raw Steel Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Raw Steel Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Raw Steel Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Raw Steel Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

2.2 Global Raw Steel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

2.3 Global Raw Steel Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Raw Steel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Raw Steel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Raw Steel Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Raw Steel Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Raw Steel Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Raw Steel Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Raw Steel Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2020)

3.3 Global Raw Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

3.4 North America Raw Steel Production

3.4.1 North America Raw Steel Production Growth Rate (2014-2020)

3.4.2 North America Raw Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

3.5 Europe Raw Steel Production

3.5.1 Europe Raw Steel Production Growth Rate (2014-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Raw Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

3.6 China Raw Steel Production

3.6.1 China Raw Steel Production Growth Rate (2014-2020)

3.6.2 China Raw Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

3.7 Japan Raw Steel Production

3.7.1 Japan Raw Steel Production Growth Rate (2014-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Raw Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

4 Global Raw Steel Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Raw Steel Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Raw Steel Consumption (2014-2020)

4.3 Europe Raw Steel Consumption (2014-2020)

4.4 China Raw Steel Consumption (2014-2020)

4.5 Japan Raw Steel Consumption (2014-2020)

5 Global Raw Steel Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Raw Steel Production Market Share by Type (2014-2020)

5.2 Global Raw Steel Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2020)

5.3 Global Raw Steel Price by Type (2014-2020)

5.4 Global Raw Steel Production Growth by Type (2014-2020)

6 Global Raw Steel Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Raw Steel Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2020)

6.2 Global Raw Steel Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Raw Steel Business

7.1 ArcelorMittal

7.1.1 ArcelorMittal Raw Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Raw Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ArcelorMittal Raw Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Hesteel Group

7.2.1 Hesteel Group Raw Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Raw Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Hesteel Group Raw Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

7.3.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Raw Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Raw Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Raw Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 POSCO

7.4.1 POSCO Raw Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Raw Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 POSCO Raw Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Baosteel Group

7.5.1 Baosteel Group Raw Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Raw Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Baosteel Group Raw Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Jiangsu Shagang

7.6.1 Jiangsu Shagang Raw Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Raw Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Jiangsu Shagang Raw Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Ansteel Group

7.7.1 Ansteel Group Raw Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Raw Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Ansteel Group Raw Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 JFE

7.8.1 JFE Raw Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Raw Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 JFE Raw Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Shougang

7.9.1 Shougang Raw Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Raw Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Shougang Raw Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Tata Steel

7.10.1 Tata Steel Raw Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Raw Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Tata Steel Raw Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Wuhan Iron and Steel Corporation

7.12 Shandong Iron and Steel Group

7.13 Hyundai Steel

7.14 Nucor Corporation

7.15 Maanshan Iron and Steel Company

8 Raw Steel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Raw Steel Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Raw Steel

8.4 Raw Steel Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Raw Steel Distributors List

9.3 Raw Steel Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Raw Steel Market Forecast

11.1 Global Raw Steel Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Raw Steel Production Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2025)

11.1.2 Global Raw Steel Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2025)

11.1.3 Global Raw Steel Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2025)

11.2 Global Raw Steel Production Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

11.2.1 North America Raw Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2020-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Raw Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2020-2025)

11.2.3 China Raw Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2020-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Raw Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2020-2025)

11.3 Global Raw Steel Consumption Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

11.3.1 North America Raw Steel Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Raw Steel Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

11.3.3 China Raw Steel Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Raw Steel Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

11.4 Global Raw Steel Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

11.5 Global Raw Steel Consumption Forecast by Application (2020-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

………………………Continued

